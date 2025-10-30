Latest News

Dubois County Veterans Council to Honor Sgt. Harold J. Van Winkle as 2025 Living Veteran RISE Peer Recovery Marks First Matrix Group Graduation at the Dubois County Jail Heritage Hills High School Invites Local Veterans to November 11th Event SVB&T Marketing Manager Brittany Scherzer Earns Certified Community Bank Marketing Strategist Designation Best Home Furnishings Highlights Market Milestone and Erin & Ben Co. Collection Debut

Heritage Hills High School would like to invite local veterans to their annual Veterans Day program on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

This special assembly is a meaningful time for the students and community to express gratitude and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

Veterans interested in attending and celebrating Veterans Day with the Patriots are encouraged to arrive at approximately 10:15 AM through Patriot Hall (West gymnasium entrance–DOOR #7) to sign in. No advanced registration is required.

Upon arrival, veterans will be directed to seats of honor on the gymnasium floor, where they will be recognized during the celebration starting at 10:30 AM.

Veterans are encouraged to invite their families to the event.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post