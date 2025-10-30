Heritage Hills High School would like to invite local veterans to their annual Veterans Day program on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

This special assembly is a meaningful time for the students and community to express gratitude and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.

Veterans interested in attending and celebrating Veterans Day with the Patriots are encouraged to arrive at approximately 10:15 AM through Patriot Hall (West gymnasium entrance–DOOR #7) to sign in. No advanced registration is required.

Upon arrival, veterans will be directed to seats of honor on the gymnasium floor, where they will be recognized during the celebration starting at 10:30 AM.

Veterans are encouraged to invite their families to the event.