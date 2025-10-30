Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company announced Marketing Manager Brittany Scherzer has successfully completed the ICBA Education Certified Community Bank Marketing Program and earned the professional designation Certified Community Bank Marketing Strategist – CCBMS.

To earn the certification, Brittany attended recent ICBA Marketing Institutes and successfully completed the certification examination covering the fundamental concepts of marketing skills and their applications in banking.

Brittany can be reached at 812-634-4802 or bscherzer@svbt.bank.

On By Celia Neukam

