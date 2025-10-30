Latest News

Best Home Furnishings returned from the recent High Point Market—the largest home furnishings trade show in North America—with strong showroom traffic, a milestone number of new product introductions, and an overwhelmingly positive response to its collaboration with HGTV’s Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier.

This Market marked one of the largest launches in the company’s history, with more than 25 new collections across every major category; chairs, recliners, motion groups, and stationary upholstery. Traffic to Best’s High Point showroom was up nearly 15% over Fall 2024, as retailers responded to a renewed interest in American-made furniture and fresh, design-forward styles.

The highlight of the week was the debut of the Erin & Ben Co. upholstery collection – a partnership that combines Best’s six decades of American craftsmanship with the Napiers’ celebrated design sensibility. Erin and Ben spent time in the Best showroom meeting customers, conducting press interviews, and connecting with the company’s staff.

In addition to the Erin & Ben Co. debut, Best introduced the new Revella motion collection, which offers the sophisticated appearance of a stationary sofa and chair with the hidden comfort of reclining motion. The collection drew consistent praise for delivering “the best of both worlds”—style and functionality—without compromise.

Beyond its major launches, Best also expanded its popular Field & Stream Home line with new modern, rustic designs—further underscoring the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and American manufacturing.

The new collections unveiled at Market will begin production soon and are expected to arrive on retail floors across the country in the coming weeks.

To preview these introductions and explore Best’s full range of custom-built furniture, visit BestHF.com.

On By Celia Neukam

