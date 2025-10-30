Latest News

This Sunday, November 3, marks the end of daylight saving time, meaning Hoosiers will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m., shifting clocks back to 1 a.m. The change signals the return of standard time, bringing earlier sunrises and sunsets in the months ahead.

While most smartphones and electronic devices will adjust automatically, residents are reminded to manually reset wall clocks, watches, and other timekeeping devices.

The American Red Cross also encourages families to use this semiannual time change as a reminder to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, replace batteries if needed, and review emergency plans to help keep homes safe.

Daylight saving time will resume on Sunday, March 8, 2026, when clocks will “spring forward” once again.

On By Joey Rehl

