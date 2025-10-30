Dane Patrick Patterson, age 54, of Heath, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 24, 2025.

He was born in Jasper, IN on March 3, 1971, to Imogene (Merkley) and the late Robert Patterson.

One of Dane’s most endearing qualities was his unwavering selflessness; he consistently put the needs of his family and others before his own. He was an avid baseball fan, coach, and served as Treasurer and Board Member of the Athletics Baseball Association in Newark. He held close to him the years that he spent managing a pet store in Jasper and spending time with his African Grey Parrot, he enjoyed raising Tropical Angelfish throughout his life, keeping an immaculate lawn, and engineering a choreographed light display on the family’s home every Christmas for the community to enjoy.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Amy (Eckert) Patterson; children, Timothy (Stephanie) Patterson, Tyler (Tamera) Patterson, Taylor (Morgann) Patterson, and Tannar Patterson; siblings, Desiree Wech, Dawnelle Arvin, Darla (Scott) Blazey, and Darren (Ann) Patterson; granddaughter, Haizel Sue Patterson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Robert, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Patterson, and Goddaughter, Whitney.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dane Patrick Patterson will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at St. Celestine Catholic Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana.

A Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers or contributions in Dane’s memory, they may be made to the Patterson family for a youth scholarship fund.

