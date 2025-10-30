Joseph Paul Fischer, age 94, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. He had been a resident of Brookside Village for the past two years.

Joseph was born in Schnellville, Indiana on October 24th, 1931, to Frank and Helena (Horlander) Fischer. He married Vivian Schnellenberger on June 19th, 1954, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 20th, 2018.

He was a 1949 Birdseye High School graduate. He also attended Chanley and Sacred Heart Elementary Schools.

Joseph was a Korean War Veteran, Tank Gunner Instructor, a lifelong farmer, and key part in creation of Fischer Farms Natural Beef. He also was manager and former co-owner of Mundy Implement Sales in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a lifelong member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the first Forest Park High School Band Booster President, Southeast Dubois County School Board Member, Jefferson Township Advisory Board, Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, Schnellville Conservation Club, Schnellville Community Club, and St. Anthony American Legion Post #493.

He was a devoted husband, father, godfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Joe valued his faith in God and his strong work ethic. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He always had a smile on his face, was an avid storyteller, and loved to make people laugh. He lived every day to the fullest.

He is survived by four daughters: Paula Alles (Bill), Jasper; Cindy Lybarger (Dave), Nashville, TN; Cheryl Ferguson (Jeff), Fishers, IN; Connie Stemle (Myron), Celestine, IN; two sons: Dave Fischer (Diana) Schnellville, IN; and Ken Fischer (Beth) Newport, KY; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Hilbert) Fischer. He was also very fond of and loved by his many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, Vivian, are six brothers: Edward, Leo, Albert, William, Frank, Jr. and Hilbert Fischer, five sisters: Marcella Meurer, Rosina Fischer, Minnie Buechler, Marie Schitter and Helen Fischer (died in infancy).

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph P. Fischer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart or Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department.

