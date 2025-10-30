On October 2, 2025, in the Spencer Circuit Court, 24-year-old Tristan C. Moon of Chrisney was sentenced to three (3) years at the Indiana Department of Correction for his conviction of Domestic Battery, a Level 5 Felony.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Moon for felony Domestic Battery charges after the victim presented at a local hospital with multiple injuries she suffered at the hands of Moon. Through the investigation, it was determined that Moon had previously been convicted of misdemeanor Domestic Battery involving the same victim, which enhanced his offense to a Level 5 Felony.

Moon entered into a plea agreement with the State of Indiana in which he pled guilty to Domestic Battery, a Level 5 Felony in exchange for three (3) years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction. Under Indiana law, a Level 5 Felony carries a possible penalty range of one (1) to six (6) years, with an advisory sentence of three (3) years per statute.

Prosecutor Megan Bennet stated, “Recurring cycles of domestic violence can be difficult to escape for many victims who often feel trapped in their relationship with nowhere to go or who are worried no one will believe them. Repeat offenders like Moon must be held accountable for their violent acts, and as a community, we must educate ourselves on understanding domestic violence and how we can all best support victims and their families for a better future.”

The month of October offers a time to spotlight domestic violence in Indiana and across the country during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Unfortunately, there are numerous reasons that may make it difficult for domestic violence survivors to leave an abusive relationship such as children, finances, housing, etc. These situations may seem difficult for the outside world to understand and collectively can leave survivors feeling hopeless and unsupported.

If you suspect that someone you know is a victim of ongoing domestic abuse, domestic violence and/or sexual assault, advocates recommend you approach that person about it respectfully. It’s important to listen without judgment and help guide them to community services. This may be accomplished by connecting them to a domestic violence advocate or service provider. Survivors seeking assistance or support can call the National Domestic Violence 24-hour Hotline at 800-799-7233. Crisis Connection is a local resource in Spencer, Perry, and Dubois Counties that can be reached by calling the 24-hour hotline at 800-245-4580.