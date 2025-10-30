Latest News

Free “Guide to Starting a Business” Workshop Coming to Jasper November 13 Dubois County Veterans Council to Honor Sgt. Harold J. Van Winkle as 2025 Living Veteran RISE Peer Recovery Marks First Matrix Group Graduation at the Dubois County Jail Heritage Hills High School Invites Local Veterans to November 11th Event SVB&T Marketing Manager Brittany Scherzer Earns Certified Community Bank Marketing Strategist Designation

Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend a free session titled “Guide to Starting a Business,” hosted by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.

The session will feature Grant Sherfick as the guest speaker and will focus on helping individuals turn their business ideas into successful ventures through practical and actionable steps.

Registration is open now. For more information or to sign up, contact the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or email chamber@jasperin.org.

On By Joey Rehl

