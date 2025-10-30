Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend a free session titled “Guide to Starting a Business,” hosted by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper.

The session will feature Grant Sherfick as the guest speaker and will focus on helping individuals turn their business ideas into successful ventures through practical and actionable steps.

Registration is open now. For more information or to sign up, contact the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or email chamber@jasperin.org.