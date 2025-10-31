Latest News

The Jasper Municipal Water Department is currently working on a water main break on Carroll St. The areas affected will be Carroll St, Kuebler Place and W 10th St west of Carroll St.The water may be turned off, or water pressure may be low while the repairs are being made.  The anticipated time to restore service will be dependent upon the severity of the main break, which could take several hours to repair.

Communication will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any questions concerning this issue, please feel free to contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252. 

Thank you for your patience as the Water Department works to address this issue. 

On By Joey Rehl

