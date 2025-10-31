Deacon Michael “Mike” E. Helfter, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:53 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Deacon Mike was born in Osage, Iowa, on February 3, 1948, to Donald J. and Marilyn E. (Reed) Helfter.

He grew up and was raised in a devout Catholic family, in New Haven, Iowa, where he helped with the family turkey farm, Helfter Turkeys. During his time on the farm, he developed a deep bond with his grandfather, Lorenz Helfter, whom he worked aside for most of his life.

He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in New Haven, Iowa for 11 years, where he was an altar boy and participated in various activities at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He then graduated from Osage Iowa High School and started college at Iowa State University.

On October 28, 1966, he met his wife, Eileen Marie Kennedy on a hayride that was hosted at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, by the Newman Center in conjunction with the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Lutheran Church. Their love grew out of their faith, and during their courtship, they attended Mass every day and were then married on January 13, 1968, at St. Thomas of Aquinas Church on the Iowa State University campus.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and was SFP3 LPD-3 USS La Salle from 1968-1972. While in the Navy, he was a Ship Fitter and was licensed in welding, electric, and plumbing work. Due to the death of his grandfather, Lorenz, he was honorably discharged two months early from the Navy to continue his work on the family farm until he and his wife moved to Jasper in 1978.

In preparation for his Diaconate, he attended classes for four years, from 2001-2005, at Sarto Retreat House in Evansville and at St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He was ordained by Bishop Gettelfinger on July 9, 2005. Since then, he was a Deacon for Holy Family Parish, serving with Fr. John Boeglin and now, Fr. Jeff Read. In preparation for the Holy Saturday services every year, he proclaimed the Holy Exsultet. He also assisted with Masses, Funerals, First Communion, and Confirmation, among many other spiritual development events and activities within the parish. He just celebrated his 20th anniversary of being ordained a Deacon on July 9, 2025.

As Deacon, Mike lived a life of service, compassion, and faith. Whether at the altar, or delivering his candid and heartfelt homilies, visiting the sick, or comforting the grieving, he exemplified Christ’s love through action. His legacy continues in the hearts of all who were touched by his ministry.

He and his wife, Eileen were faithful members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where they did Eucharistic Minister, lector, and altar boy training, and provided marriage preparation for couples. He was lay director for CHRP, Christ Renews His Parish (now known as Welcome), which is open for both men and women. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, the American Legion Post #147, a 4th degree Knight of the Jasper K of C, and the Navy Club. He was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for many years, where he visited the sick and distributed communion as a Eucharistic Minister.

Deacon Mike enjoyed golfing and driving and giving rides on his ATV. He took so much time to care for so many people and served as caregiver for his mother-in-law and father-in-law for many years. He especially loved spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Eileen Helfter, Jasper, IN, two children, Todd (Anne) Helfter, Summerville, SC, and Ryan E. (Rui) Helfter, Edison, NJ, one son-in-law, Ronald “Ron” Wagner, Salem, Indiana, six grandchildren, Mark, Galen, and Kaitlin Helfter, Justin and Dylan Wagner, and Ridley Helfter, siblings, Francis “Frank” (Joni) Helfter, of Iowa, Theresa “Terry” (Dale) Newton, of Iowa, Ellen (Mark) Vogel, of Arizona, Henry “Hank” Helfter (Kevin Anderson), of Florida, Mary Helfter, of Iowa, Rebecca “Becky” Helfter, of Arizona, and Tony (Kristy) Helfter, of Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one daughter, Rhonda Helfter-Wagner and one grandson, Tyler Robert Wagner, who both passed the day of Tyler’s baptism on August 17, 1997. Also preceding him in death is one brother, Kenneth Helfter, and one brother-in-law, Bill Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Michael “Mike” E. Helfter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Haven, Iowa. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military honors at Holy Family Catholic Church after the Mass.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, due to Eileen’s allergy, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, St. Meinrad Archabbey, or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.