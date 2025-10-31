Jim McFaul, Community Service Director &

On October 24, the Rotary Club of Dubois County partnered with all four McDonald’s locations in Dubois County to recognize World Polio Day and raise funds to support Rotary International’s global effort to eradicate polio.

Through the community event, $500 was raised from the sale of Happy Meals, with Mann Enterprises generously donating 20% of proceeds from Happy Meals purchased between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Rotary Club members also contributed additional donations, bringing the total contribution to $575 for Polio Plus, Rotary’s flagship program dedicated to ending polio worldwide.

This marks the second year of the partnership between the Rotary Club of Dubois County and Mann Enterprises, reflecting the ongoing commitment of local businesses and community members to making a global impact.

“Each contribution, no matter how small, moves us one step closer to eradicating polio for good,” said Jim McFaul, Service Projects Chair for the Rotary Club of Dubois County. “We are grateful to Mann Enterprises and the Dubois County community for their continued support.”

Rotary International launched its Polio Plus program in 1985, and since then, global polio cases have been reduced by more than 99%, thanks to vaccination efforts supported by Rotary members and partners worldwide.

For more information about Rotary’s efforts to end polio or to get involved locally, visit EndPolio.org or DuboisCountyRotary.com.