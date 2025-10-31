The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon cutting is set to be held for ADW Design and The Venue on Vine.
This ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 4 PM at their location at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper.
