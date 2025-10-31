Latest News

Ribbon Cutting Set for ADW Design and The Venue on Vine Rotary Club of Dubois County and Mann Enterprises Raise Funds to Help End Polio Crews Working to Repair Jasper Water Main Break; Service Restoration Time Uncertain Free “Guide to Starting a Business” Workshop Coming to Jasper November 13 Dubois County Veterans Council to Honor Sgt. Harold J. Van Winkle as 2025 Living Veteran

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon cutting is set to be held for ADW Design and The Venue on Vine.

This ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 4 PM at their location at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post