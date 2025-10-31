Herman J. Helming, age 76, of Algiers, Indiana, passed away at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Herman was born in Celestine, Indiana, on March 20, 1949, to Theodore and Theresa (Verkamp) Helming.

For most of his life he was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, but most recently was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, Indiana.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed to fish and hunt. He was a beekeeper, also raising quail and chickens. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing and watching baseball, basketball, and golf. He loved to play cards with his buddies and spending time at Patoka Lake, better known to many as “Helming Lake”. He was quite adventurous and active and had an interest in science, history, astronomy, and music, among many others.

Surviving is his companion, Janice Bieker, Jasper, IN, four children, Cheryl (Robert) Welp, Celestine, IN, Randall Helming, Dubois, IN, Amy Helming, Celestine, IN, and Brett (Rachael) Helming, Dubois, IN, seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Shawn) Boger, Brittany (Brendan) Bell, Toren (Shayla) Land, Javyer (Alyssia) Land, Mason Land, Ava Helming and Collin Helming, three great grandchildren, Romy Land, Stella Boger, and Emma Bell, two sisters, Ann (Jerry) Summers, Celestine, IN, Mary Lou (Ralph) Sermersheim, Wickliffe, IN, one brother, Eugene (Marcia) Helming, Celestine, IN, one sister-in-law, Betty Helming, Celestine, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are an infant daughter, infant grandson, Kaden, and one brother, Charles Helming.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Herman J. Helming will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Patoka Lake or to Indiana State Parks to your favorite property through the IN.gov website.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.