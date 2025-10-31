Howard Kenneth Eckert, age 86, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:40 p.m., on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born November 22, 1938, in Perry County, Indiana, to Ben and Emma (Kendall) Eckert; and married Mary Frances Houchin on October 21, 1961, in Huntingburg. Howard worked as an over-the-road truck driver for 52 years. He served in the United States Army; was a member of Calvary Temple in Huntingburg; and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; and twelve brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Eckert of Huntingburg; three children, Daniel Eckert of Huntingburg, Karrie Eckert of Huntingburg and Linda (spouse, Jon) Barrick of Goshen; five grandchildren, Howard Lee Eckert, Jacob Alfred (fiancé, Windy Faulkenburg) Eckert, Ethan William (spouse, Cheyenne) Eckert, Joseph Allen Cleveland and Charity Barrick; and seven great-grandchildren, Alex Eckert, Elsa Eckert, Dalton Eckert, Titan Eckert, Jesse Sakofske, Kaylee Faulkenburg and Leeland Faulkenburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastors Mark Embry and Jackson Embry will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday; and also from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Monday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com