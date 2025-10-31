Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Megan Gatwood and Holly Mundy, with Anderson Woods, to discuss what Anderson Woods Summer camp is, the resources they provide, and the annual fundraising event happening on November 14th, 2025: the Anderson Woods Hoedown!

Reserve your tickets to the 2025 Anderson Woods Hoedown before the end of the day on Friday, November 7th. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Dubois County Visitors Center, or by texting (812) 639-1079.

Visit their website for more information about their organization: http://www.andersonwoods.org/

https://youtu.be/JCyyTmu1we4

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

