Betty C. Zint, age 80 of Petersburg, IN, passed away at 3:52 a.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Gibson County on May 6, 1945 to William and Tillie (Gries) Spindler. She married the love of her life, Frank D. Zint on October 8, 1966.

She worked as a housekeeper at Memorial Hospital in Jasper and at Good Samaritan Nursing Center in Oakland City, and then as a home health aide, but her favorite job was working with her husband as a bookkeeper for his mechanic’s shop. She also enjoyed helping Frank cut timber and was the best homemaker ever. She was always helping others, and helped take care of her mother and father in-law, and her sister-in-law.

Betty enjoyed traveling out west and to the Smokey Mountains. She loved her family, the farm, flowers, and animals.

Surviving is her husband, Frank D. Zint of Petersburg, three children: Frank Zint Jr., Otwell, Deborah A. Hamm (Jack), Petersburg, and Clifton J. Zint, Otwell, three grandchildren: Keenan Hamm (Heather Sampson), Kacy Tharp (Travis), and Chance Hamm (Ashley), and eight great grandchildren: Cameryn, Kaden, Kalen, Tatum, Paisley, Noah, Easton, and Brynlee.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Private services were held by the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.