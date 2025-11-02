Seven winners of the 2025 National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards were named during the sixth session of the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo on Friday, October 31st, in Indianapolis.

Agricultural proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.

Awards were announced for seven of the 45 categories during the second general convention session, including Maggie Rose Taylor of the Perry Central FFA in Indiana winning the Outdoor Recreation – Entrepreneurship/Placement Award.

Maggie Rose Taylor has a future objective to be an interpretive naturalist. Taylor’s SAE involved working at O’Bannon Woods State Park Nature Center, at the campsite and main gate collection. Taylor worked to help others with game laws, natural resource management, and historical preservation laws. Taylor is supported by parents, Chad and Jill, and FFA advisor Carrie Guillaume.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about the organization and see the full list of this year’s Agricultural Proficiency Award winners, visit: ffa.org/.