Jasper Arts announced the Tom Papa performance scheduled for Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, at the Jasper Arts Center, has been rescheduled due to unavoidable flight delays preventing Papa from arriving in time for the show.

The performance has now been moved to Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7 PM, at the Jasper Arts Center. All previously issued tickets will be honored for this new date.

Those who are unable to attend may request a refund through the point of purchase until Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern.

For more information, visit JasperArts.org or contact the Jasper Arts Box Office at 812-482-3070.