Latest News

Tom Papa Performance Rescheduled to November 16th Local Student Named National FFA Outdoor Recreation Award Winner Ribbon Cutting Set for ADW Design and The Venue on Vine Rotary Club of Dubois County and Mann Enterprises Raise Funds to Help End Polio Crews Working to Repair Jasper Water Main Break; Service Restoration Time Uncertain

Jasper Arts announced the Tom Papa performance scheduled for Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, at the Jasper Arts Center, has been rescheduled due to unavoidable flight delays preventing Papa from arriving in time for the show.

The performance has now been moved to Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 7 PM, at the Jasper Arts Center. All previously issued tickets will be honored for this new date.

Those who are unable to attend may request a refund through the point of purchase until Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern.

For more information, visit JasperArts.org or contact the Jasper Arts Box Office at 812-482-3070.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post