David D. Spencer, age 62, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in a truck accident near State Road 161 and County Road 1025 in Holland.

He was born December 30, 1962, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Walter and Evelyn (Kays) Spencer; and married Judith Ann Petry on September 15, 1984, in Huntingburg. David was a truck driver, a car show enthusiast, and enjoyed drag racing and working on his car. He loved all his fur babies: Happy, Hope, Dolly, C.C., Patches, Blue-Blue, and A.C. David was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Angie Spencer.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann “Judi” Spencer of Huntingburg; one brother, Larry (Cindy) Spencer of Huntingburg; and five brothers/sisters-in-law, Michael Petry of Huntingburg, Tracy Uppencamp of Dale, Cara (Raymond) Dotterweich of Chandler, Mark Petry of Huntingburg, and Raymond Petry of St. Meinrad.

Visitation for David Spencer will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday afternoon, at the funeral home.

