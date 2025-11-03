Latest News

Huntingburg is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the Huntingburg Senior Center, scheduled for Tuesday, November 18. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00pm to officially welcome the community to this exciting new space. The open house celebration will conclude at 5:00pm. The Senior Center will open in a newly renovated building at 1860 Medical Arts Drive, offering expanded space for programs, meals, and activities that promote health, connection, and community engagement among senior citizens.

Everyone in the community is invited to join the celebration, connect with neighbors, and enjoy complimentary refreshments as we mark this special occasion.

