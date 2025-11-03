The 2026 Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge has 20 stops scheduled across the state, including three in the local area, as the 27th annual edition of the signature fundraiser prepares for another great season.

More than 3,000 Hoosiers plunged in 2025, helping to raise more than $1 million to benefit the 19,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics Indiana.

The 2026 Polar Plunge kicks off Saturday, January 31st, in Fort Wayne and continues through Saturday, March 7th, at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis. Every event includes plungers, a costume contest, and a post-event celebration. This year’s plunges include events designed for communities, colleges, high schools, and law enforcement officers.

Three of the scheduled plunges will be held in the local area including:

Boonville – February 6th – Scales Lake Park (Cool School Challenge)

Boonville – February 7th – Scales Lake Park (Community Plunge)

Petersburg – February 28th – Prides Creek Park Lake

These bucket-list challenges are filled with individuals and teams raising money for Special Olympics Indiana to help provide athletic opportunities as a catalyst for social change, promoting, equality and highlighting the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities to break down misperceptions and negative attitudes.

Each Plunger works to raise at least $125 in donations. The Super Plunger program recognizes the bravest souls with the warmest hearts; with those who raise $4,000 or more receiving VIP treatment at the final event of the season.

All funds raised during Polar Plunge events ensure an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities can participate in sports, health, education and leadership programs at no cost.

Three plunge stops are part of the 2026 Cool School Challenge, where teams made of students, teachers, and staff, compete to show the most team spirit and raise money. Along with Boonville (Feb. 6), Borden (Feb. 20) and Indianapolis (March 6), teams can sign up for the Cool School Challenge at any of the 2026 Polar Plunge events.

The Thursday, March 5, Plunge at Eagle Creek Beach in Indianapolis is dedicated to law enforcement officers and staff, including Indiana Law Enforcement Academy candidates.

Polar Plunge events are open to the public and free to attend.

To register, donate to individuals, find plunge locations and times, or for more information, visit visit PolarPlungeIN.org.