Cup Creek General Baptist Church is inviting the community to its 27th Annual Christmas Program on Saturday, December 6th, 2025.

This event being held at the Lockhart Township Community Center in Stendal will start at 6 PM with refreshments served after the program.

The evening will also feature a silent auction for various theme baskets, with the proceeds going toward the purchase of new sound equipment to be used for church services and these programs.

There will be no admission cost to attend or collection taken up.

If you have any questions or need directions call 812-630-6117 or 812-309-2019.

On By Celia Neukam

