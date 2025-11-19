Building Community 2025 will host Finding Peace in Troubled Times, the eighth event in its Teach-ins 2025 series, on Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET at St. Benedict’s Brew Works / Monastery Event Hall, located at 860 E. Tenth Street in Ferdinand.

Comedian Clint Hall will open the evening with a performance from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET. The main program, facilitated by members of the Building Community 2025 committee, will feature a discussion focused on how individuals manage stress. Attendees will take part in activities aimed at helping them face difficulties, including journaling, community connection, and creative exercises. Patty Ruhe will conclude the event with a guided meditation.

Organizers will also provide updates on topics discussed during earlier Teach-ins 2025 sessions as the series approaches its conclusion.

Teach-ins 2025 is a non-partisan community initiative rooted in the educational forums of the 1960s, designed to encourage fact-based discussions and a willingness to learn. The series began on May 22 and has hosted seven prior events, each drawing between 45 and 60 participants. The upcoming program marks the eighth installment.

Teach-ins are informal, participatory forums structured to promote equity, inclusion, and face-to-face dialogue on social, political, and environmental issues. They focus on active engagement rather than traditional lectures, often involving open discussion and friendly debate to support a deeper understanding of complex topics. These formats have long played a role in community education and mobilization.

For more information, contact Leann Burke at 219-405-3933 or Patty Ruhe at 812-639-7615.