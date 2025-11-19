Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is recognizing International Fraud Awareness Week, taking place November 16-22, 2025—an international initiative dedicated to raising awareness about fraud prevention, detection, and reporting.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), investment scams were responsible for nearly half of all reported fraud losses in 2024, totaling $5.7 billion of the total $12.5 billion reported nationwide. This also marked a 25% increase from the previous year.

As part of the International Fraud Awareness Week, Hoosiers are encouraged to remain alert for these warning signs of potential investment or financial fraud:

Guaranteed or “risk-free” returns

Pressure to act quickly or make an immediate decision

Requests for payment in cryptocurrency, gift cards, or wire transfers

Unsolicited offers from strangers or accounts impersonating celebrities or public figures

Online or romantic relationships that suddenly shift to financial discussions or investment

opportunities

For more information about fraud prevention resources and investor protection programs offered by the Indiana Securities Division under the Secretary of State’s Office, visit securities.sos.in.gov.