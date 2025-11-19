Latest News

Cup Creek General Baptist Church Hosting Annual Community Christmas Program December 6th Teach-Ins 2025 Continues With “Finding Peace in Troubled Times” on December 4 Daviess Community Hospital to Host Community Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting Dec. 5 Dr. Katherine Allen Joins Deaconess Clinic General Surgery – Jasper Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics & Spine Join Deaconess Health System

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is recognizing International Fraud Awareness Week, taking place November 16-22, 2025—an international initiative dedicated to raising awareness about fraud prevention, detection, and reporting.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), investment scams were responsible for nearly half of all reported fraud losses in 2024, totaling $5.7 billion of the total $12.5 billion reported nationwide. This also marked a 25% increase from the previous year.

As part of the International Fraud Awareness Week, Hoosiers are encouraged to remain alert for these warning signs of potential investment or financial fraud:

  • Guaranteed or “risk-free” returns
  • Pressure to act quickly or make an immediate decision
  • Requests for payment in cryptocurrency, gift cards, or wire transfers
  • Unsolicited offers from strangers or accounts impersonating celebrities or public figures
  • Online or romantic relationships that suddenly shift to financial discussions or investment
    opportunities

For more information about fraud prevention resources and investor protection programs offered by the Indiana Securities Division under the Secretary of State’s Office, visit securities.sos.in.gov.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post