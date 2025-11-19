In a post made to both Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced he had authorized approximately 300 Hoosier National Guard Soldiers to head to Washington, D.C.

Braun stated this deployment was made to support increasing safety in our nation’s capital, and that the soldiers were well-trained and fully prepared for this mission.

According to Indiana National Guard, these Guardsmen will be departing for D.C. in early December following preparatory training at Camp Atterbury (Franklin, IN), and their mission is expected to last no longer than four months.

Under the command of the D.C. National Guard, the Indiana Guardsmen will be replacing soldiers and airmen from other states who have been mobilized since August 2025.