Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) will welcome community members of all ages to its annual Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6-7 p.m. in the hospital lobby. The free, family-friendly event is part of Discover Downtown Washington’s Christmas on Main, where DCH is serving as the presenting sponsor.

The evening will feature photos with Santa, free cookies and hot chocolate, a festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony and live holiday music performed by the Washington High School Choir.

“We are honored to open our doors and celebrate the Christmas season with our community,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, chief executive officer of Daviess Community Hospital. “This event is about more than lights and decorations. It is about creating a space where families, friends and neighbors can come together, share joy and feel the warmth of being part of something bigger than themselves. Everyone is welcome here.”

Harris said he is especially grateful for the ongoing support and participation from local partners.

“We deeply appreciate the Washington High School Choir for once again sharing their incredible talent and adding so much spirit to this tradition,” Harris said. “We are also thankful for Discover Downtown Washington and the Christmas on Main event, which bring vibrant energy and life to our downtown. DCH is proud to sponsor and support efforts that strengthen our community.”

Guests are invited to stop by the hospital lobby during the 6-7 p.m. celebration to enjoy refreshments, visit with Santa, listen to the choir and join in the countdown to the Christmas tree lighting. No registration is required, and all activities are free.

“This season invites us to slow down, reflect and connect with one another,” Harris said. “Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, we would love for you to join us. Our doors are open, and you are welcome at Daviess Community Hospital.”

For more information about the Christmas Celebration and other community events at Daviess Community Hospital, visit dchosp.org.