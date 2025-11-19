Katherine Allen, M.D. has joined the active medical staff at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. She will provide general surgery services through Evansville Surgical Associates’s division of ESA-Jasper at Deaconess Clinic General Surgery – Jasper (previously Memorial Surgical Associates).

Dr. Allen earned her medical degree from University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, KY, and completed a surgical residency at Memorial Health in Savannah, GA. She most recently served as an active duty officer in the United States Air Force and as a general surgery attending physician at Brook Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Dr. Allen is a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery.

To schedule an appointment at Deaconess Clinic General Surgery – Jasper, please call 812-996-6580. The clinic is located in the Medical Office Building (previously Medical Arts Building), Suite 220, at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper, IN.