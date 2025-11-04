The Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) will be presenting a Veterans Day Program on Sunday, November 9th, 2025, at the Dubois County Museum.

The program will begin at 1:30 PM where they will give a history of Veterans Day, explaining why it exists, how it started, and tying it into celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Food and refreshments will follow the program.

The chapter will also give details on how DNA was used to find and match remains of an Unknown Soldier interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D. C., and about their organization.

The museum also welcomes visitors to view the museum’s comprehensive display on our county’s military history, featuring a Civil War flag made by the mothers of the soldiers leaving for war with the Indiana Company K, as well as the 1918 Liberty Truck on display in Room Two at the museum.