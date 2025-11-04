Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC will soon be hosting a Christmas open house from November 6th-8th, 2025, at their location on 702 3rd Avenue in Jasper.

Attendees can explore their collection of holiday items during the open house with sales available at 20% off all Christmas giftware and decor, and 40% off trees, shrubs, and perennials.

Visitors can also enter to win a metal fire pit giveaway.

The open house’s hours are scheduled for: