Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC will soon be hosting a Christmas open house from November 6th-8th, 2025, at their location on 702 3rd Avenue in Jasper.
Attendees can explore their collection of holiday items during the open house with sales available at 20% off all Christmas giftware and decor, and 40% off trees, shrubs, and perennials.
Visitors can also enter to win a metal fire pit giveaway.
The open house’s hours are scheduled for:
- Thursday, Nov. 6th – 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM
- Friday, Nov. 7th – 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM
- Saturday, Nov. 8th – 8:30 AM to 1 PM
You must be logged in to post a comment.