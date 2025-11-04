Latest News

Daughters of American Revolution to Present Veterans Day Program at Dubois County Museum Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center Hosting Holiday Open House Three Arrested Following Major Child Exploitation Investigation in Martin County Santa Claus Coming to Jasper November 28th Abbey Caskets Hosting 2025 Service of the Longest Night Late December

Green Thumb Landscaping & Garden Center, INC will soon be hosting a Christmas open house from November 6th-8th, 2025, at their location on 702 3rd Avenue in Jasper.

Attendees can explore their collection of holiday items during the open house with sales available at 20% off all Christmas giftware and decor, and 40% off trees, shrubs, and perennials.

Visitors can also enter to win a metal fire pit giveaway.

The open house’s hours are scheduled for:

  • Thursday, Nov. 6th – 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM
  • Friday, Nov. 7th – 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM
  • Saturday, Nov. 8th – 8:30 AM to 1 PM
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post