The Martin County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation in May 2025 after receiving information alleging that 24-year-old Patrick Cox of Washington, Indiana, and 18-year-old Neveah Brown of Loogootee, Indiana, had molested a child. The investigation was initiated by Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ryan Hawkins and Shoals Town Marshal Matthew Copeland following an anonymous tip.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews, including direct interviews with Cox and Brown. During the investigation, Cox reportedly admitted to several crimes. Search warrants were then requested for cell phones belonging to both Cox and Brown, which were granted by Martin County Superior Court Judge Wright-Ryan.

Evidence recovered from Cox’s phone included suspected child sexual abuse material, as well as material indicating additional victims and another unrelated suspect. Probable cause affidavits were then submitted, and arrest warrants were issued for both Cox and Brown.

While reviewing Cox’s phone content, additional evidence was found involving 28-year-old Marie Austin of Sullivan, Indiana. That information was forwarded to Indiana State Police detectives in the Putnamville District, who filed charges and requested federal assistance. The FBI became involved and additional federal charges were prepared.

On October 8, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service transported Cox and Austin to federal prison pending trial on federal charges.

CHARGES

Patrick Charles Cox

State Charges

Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony

Rape (3 counts) – Level 3 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Rape – Level 3 Felony

Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child – Level 3 Felony

Vicarious Sexual Gratification – Level 3 Felony

Child Exploitation / Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (19 counts) – Level 4 Felony

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony

Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony

Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Level 6 Felony

Federal Charges

Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography

Penalties for Registered Sex Offender

Neveah Brown

State Charges

Aiding in Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony

Aiding in Rape – Level 3 Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Rape – Level 3 Felony

Aiding in Vicarious Sexual Gratification – Level 3 Felony

Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child – Level 3 Felony

Aiding in Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony

Aiding in Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony

Criminal Confinement – Level 5 Felony

Aiding in Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Marie Dawn Austin

State Charges

Child Exploitation (2 counts)

Federal Charges

Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)

Distribution of Child Pornography

This remains an active joint investigation involving the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Investigators expect additional charges and additional suspects as the case proceeds. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Martin County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.