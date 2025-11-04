The Martin County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation in May 2025 after receiving information alleging that 24-year-old Patrick Cox of Washington, Indiana, and 18-year-old Neveah Brown of Loogootee, Indiana, had molested a child. The investigation was initiated by Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ryan Hawkins and Shoals Town Marshal Matthew Copeland following an anonymous tip.
Detectives conducted multiple interviews, including direct interviews with Cox and Brown. During the investigation, Cox reportedly admitted to several crimes. Search warrants were then requested for cell phones belonging to both Cox and Brown, which were granted by Martin County Superior Court Judge Wright-Ryan.
Evidence recovered from Cox’s phone included suspected child sexual abuse material, as well as material indicating additional victims and another unrelated suspect. Probable cause affidavits were then submitted, and arrest warrants were issued for both Cox and Brown.
While reviewing Cox’s phone content, additional evidence was found involving 28-year-old Marie Austin of Sullivan, Indiana. That information was forwarded to Indiana State Police detectives in the Putnamville District, who filed charges and requested federal assistance. The FBI became involved and additional federal charges were prepared.
On October 8, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service transported Cox and Austin to federal prison pending trial on federal charges.
CHARGES
Patrick Charles Cox
State Charges
- Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony
- Rape (3 counts) – Level 3 Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Rape – Level 3 Felony
- Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child – Level 3 Felony
- Vicarious Sexual Gratification – Level 3 Felony
- Child Exploitation / Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (19 counts) – Level 4 Felony
- Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony
- Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony
- Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Level 6 Felony
Federal Charges
- Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Penalties for Registered Sex Offender
Neveah Brown
State Charges
- Aiding in Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony
- Aiding in Rape – Level 3 Felony
- Conspiracy to Commit Rape – Level 3 Felony
- Aiding in Vicarious Sexual Gratification – Level 3 Felony
- Promotion of Sexual Trafficking of a Younger Child – Level 3 Felony
- Aiding in Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony
- Aiding in Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony
- Criminal Confinement – Level 5 Felony
- Aiding in Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony
- Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony
Marie Dawn Austin
State Charges
- Child Exploitation (2 counts)
Federal Charges
- Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)
- Distribution of Child Pornography
This remains an active joint investigation involving the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Investigators expect additional charges and additional suspects as the case proceeds. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Martin County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
