The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association has announced Santa Claus will be coming to Jasper on Friday, November 28th, 2025.

Santa will first greet children at the Fire Station from 12-12:45 PM, then at 1 PM, Santa and his elves will be joined by members of the Jasper High School band to parade to the large Community Christmas Tree on the west side of the Square, and then to Santa’s special house near Jasper City Hall.

Children are encouraged to dress up like Christmas packages and walk along with their family in the mini-parade.

After the parade, as members of the band play Christmas music Mayor Dean Vonderheide will welcome everyone with a special greeting.

Santa will then visit with children in his special Christmas House until 3 PM. Be sure to bring along your camera and take pictures to create memories for your little ones.

Children and families are also encouraged to bring canned foods to be donated to the Community Food Bank.

For information call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.