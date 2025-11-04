Abbey Caskets, a work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 6 PM Central Time in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center Chapel.

Fr. Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture acknowledging those who are mourning and struggling with loss during the Christmas season.

The service will be recorded and shared on Abbey Caskets’ website at a later date for those unable to attend in person.

Everyone is welcome and light refreshments will be offered after the service. Parking will be available in the Guest House parking lot.

RSVP requested, but not required, for planning. To RSVP or for further information, email info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380.