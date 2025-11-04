The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their November 2025 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, November 8th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

At this sale, to make rearranging some of their fiction and nonfiction sections possible, there will be a sale of select books priced at $1 a plastic bag or $3 for a grocery bag. The majority of the books are fiction hardbacks along with cookbooks and craft books.

There will also be new donated selections to purchase, including a wide variety of nonfiction reads, hardback and softback fiction books from popular authors, a large amount of music related books and materials, and holiday related books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.

Patrons who have recently won $5 coupons for book purchases are reminded to use the coupons at their November and December sales.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for paperbacks, $1 for DVDs and audiobooks, and children’s books are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, November 7th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.