The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for State Road 62 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, November 10, crews will begin a lane closure on State Road 62 near Saint Meinrad. This lane closure will occur two miles east of State Road 162.

This lane closure will allow for preparations for a slide correction project to be completed in 2026. Lane closures will occur daily, with lanes re-opening following work each day. A flagger will control the flow of traffic through the work zone.

These lane closures are expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.