The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for State Road 62 in Spencer County.
Beginning on or around Monday, November 10, crews will begin a lane closure on State Road 62 near Saint Meinrad. This lane closure will occur two miles east of State Road 162.
This lane closure will allow for preparations for a slide correction project to be completed in 2026. Lane closures will occur daily, with lanes re-opening following work each day. A flagger will control the flow of traffic through the work zone.
These lane closures are expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.
You must be logged in to post a comment.