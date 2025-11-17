Latest News

Memorial Medical Center Foundation Announces 2025 Gala Raised $302,130 for Behavioral Health Services Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Names Dr. Ryan Phillips as Next GARDENER Award Winner Healthgrades Recognizes Deaconess Memorial Medical Center as National Leader in Specialty Care Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Designated an ACR Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center DCH Receives Multiple National Patient Experience Awards at HealthCare Service Excellence Conference

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced the final Coffee and Conversations event of 2025 with Mayor Dean Vonderheide, scheduled for Thursday, November 20. The informal gathering will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Kimball Electronics World Headquarters, located at 1205 Kimball Boulevard in Jasper.

Residents, business owners, and community members are encouraged to attend and take part in an open discussion with the mayor. The session offers an opportunity to ask questions, share ideas, and stay informed on community initiatives. No RSVP is required. Attendees may simply stop in, grab a cup of coffee, and join the conversation.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post