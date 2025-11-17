The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced the final Coffee and Conversations event of 2025 with Mayor Dean Vonderheide, scheduled for Thursday, November 20. The informal gathering will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Kimball Electronics World Headquarters, located at 1205 Kimball Boulevard in Jasper.

Residents, business owners, and community members are encouraged to attend and take part in an open discussion with the mayor. The session offers an opportunity to ask questions, share ideas, and stay informed on community initiatives. No RSVP is required. Attendees may simply stop in, grab a cup of coffee, and join the conversation.