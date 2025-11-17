The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to State Road 150 East at approximately 1:26 p.m. on November 16 after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The driver fled before officers arrived.

Following an extended investigation that involved multiple investigative methods, deputies identified a suspect vehicle and driver. The suspect, Shannon Daugherty, was taken into custody in Martin County and transported to the Orange County Jail. Daugherty faces a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.

The victim’s name has not been released to protect their privacy. Authorities said the victim was alert and verbally responsive at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, the quick resolution of the case was made possible through coordinated teamwork between deputies and several partner agencies. Investigators credited critical information developed by Officer Joey Hoffman of the Paoli Police Department, which helped lead officers to the suspect’s location.

Deputies assisting in the investigation included Chris Hubbard, Sheriff Davy Henderson, Ryan Duckett, and Devin Qualkenbush. Additional assistance came from the Paoli Police Department, Indiana Conservation officers, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, IU Health Paoli, Air Evac, the Livonia Fire Department, and the Southeast Fire Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.