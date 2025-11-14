More than 120 high school students from across Southern Indiana put their skills to the test Wednesday at Vincennes University Jasper’s 5th Annual CTIM STEM Challenge. The event gathered ten high school teams and eight Southern Indiana industry partners for a full day of hands-on competition and career exploration.

Students rotated through a series of industry-designed challenges that emphasized engineering, problem-solving, design and build skills, real-world STEM applications, and teamwork. The event aimed to give participants a deeper look at local career pathways while encouraging collaboration and technical creativity.

Eight industry partners sponsored and designed the challenge stations, each presenting first-, second-, and third-place awards within their categories. In addition to those recognitions, overall honors were awarded to top-performing teams. Forest Park students Bryce Memmer, Kale Wissel, Davin Pund, and Chase Niehaus earned first overall. Second overall went to Zack Allen, Carter Rainey, Adalyn Williams, and Hunter Killion, while third overall was awarded to Izak Meyer, Eli Andry, Luke Meunier, and Kate Pund. A separate Teamwork & Communication Award was presented to Brycen Mroz, Kaden Phillips, Elijah Goodman, and Lane Neukam.

Participating industry partners included Jasper Engines & Transmissions, MasterBrand, Kimball Electronics, Kimball International, Waupaca, Farbest Foods, OFS, Wabash Valley, and the Southwest Indiana Workforce Board.

More information about Vincennes University Jasper’s Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics & Automation programs is available at vinu.edu/cap.