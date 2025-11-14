Lincoln State Park is inviting the public to cut and remove designated downed trees for firewood as part of an ongoing seasonal permit program. The eligible trees have fallen naturally or were removed by staff for safety reasons. They are located along park roads, campsites, picnic areas, and other public spaces.

Firewood permits are available now through February 28. Each permit costs $10 and covers one pickup-truck load defined as an unmodified 8-foot standard truck bed. Larger trucks or trailer loads are subject to additional fees. All proceeds support the park’s resource management and restoration efforts, including the replacement of trees in campgrounds and public-use areas.

Permits can be purchased at the Lincoln State Park office Monday through Friday between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT. Permits are not issued on state holidays. Wood may be cut and removed daily between 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT. Firewood collected under this program is for personal use only and cannot be sold.

Lincoln State Park is located at 15476 N. County Road 300 East in Lincoln City. More information about the park is available at on.IN.gov/lincolnsp or by calling 812-937-4710.