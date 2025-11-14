Three Heritage Hills High School engineering teams claimed top honors at Vincennes University Jasper’s STEM Challenge on November 12, capturing first and second place awards across multiple industry-sponsored categories.

The annual event brought together area high school teams and Southern Indiana industry partners for hands-on competition and career exploration, with students completing a series of industry-designed challenges involving engineering, creative problem-solving, and teamwork.

The schools teams of Marshall Snyder, Peyton Gray, Berke Eisenhauer, and Carter Kress won the Jasper Engines & Transmissions Challenge, while Ella Gogel, Nathan Mitchell, Carson Alvey, and Olivia Cook captured first place in the Farbest Challenge. A third Heritage Hills team consisting of Gabe Jackson, Aiden Fischer, Matthew Meyer, and Zach Osborne secured second place in the Farbest Challenge.

Heritage Hills received compliments from several participating companies about their students’ teamwork, attitude, and problem-solving abilities throughout the day-long event. Eight industry partners sponsored and designed the event’s challenges, including Jasper Engines & Transmissions and Farbest Foods, both major employers in Dubois County.

The challenge marked the fifth year Vincennes University Jasper has hosted the STEM competition, which continues to grow as a showcase for student talent and a bridge between education and industry in the region.