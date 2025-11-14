Susan M. Abbett, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with family by her side at 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Franciscan Health Care Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Susie was born on November 11, 1952, to Oliver and Henrietta “Sis” (Sternberg) Ruxer. She married Hugh “Doug” Abbett on December 27, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2013.

Susie was a 1970 graduate from Jasper High School. She attended Indiana University in Bloomington where she met her husband.

She dedicated her life to raising her boys and was caretaker for her older brother. She volunteered at the Dubois County Cancer Society, Backpack Buddies, Indiana Alumni of Dubois County, Phi Betta Epsilon, Dubois County Republican Party, and was inducted into the 2022 Brute Society. She was a supporter of the Dubois County Humane Society.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as Eucharistic minister, and planning committees. She helped decorate the church for events. Anything St. Joseph called her to do, she was there.

She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, entertaining, pontoon riding on her lake, and her beloved dogs, Ollie and Dolly. She adored her brother, Bob and spoiled him rotten.

She is survived by two sons: Philip (Lori) Abbett, Jasper; Nick Abbett and fiancé Taryn Brelage, Jasper; two grandsons: Branton Abbett, and Piercen Abbett, sister, Brenda (Tom) Himsel, Westfield; brother, Bob Ruxer, Jasper, and nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass for Susan M. Abbett will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow at a later date at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dubois County Humane Society, Freedom Reins, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences can be made at www.becherkluesner.com