The Huntingburg Street Department will close Medical Arts Drive from 19th Street to 20th Street beginning Monday, November 17, at 6:30 a.m. for street repair work. The stretch of roadway will be fully closed to traffic, and no thru travel will be permitted during the project.

City officials noted that bus routes in the area will need to be adjusted while the closure is in effect. Repairs are expected to be finished by Tuesday, but the timeline may shift depending on weather conditions. The city will provide updates once the roadway has reopened to the public.