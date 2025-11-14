Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, 2025, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, November 29.

Residents should note several adjustments to trash and recycling collection for the holiday week. Routes normally served on Thursday, November 27, will be collected on Wednesday, November 26. Trash and recycling usually picked up on Friday, November 28, will instead be collected on Monday, December 1. All other collection routes for the week will remain on their regular schedule.

City officials remind residents to place trash and recycling at the curb by 7 a.m.