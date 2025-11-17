Deaconess Memorial Medical Centerannounced it has achieved five-star rating for specialty care, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the #1 site consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. Deaconess Memorial was rated five stars for hip fracture. This achievement reflects Deaconess Memorial’s commitment to consistently delivering the best care possible and places the organization in the upper echelon of hospitals for specialty care nationwide.

In addition to this national recognition, Deaconess Memorial was ranked #2 in the state for Orthopedic Surgery. These achievements reflect the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.

Keith Miller, Chief Administrative Officer at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, said, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized with a five-star rating for hip fracture care and to be ranked #2 in the state for hip fracture treatment. These achievements reflect the outstanding dedication, expertise and compassion of our entire Deaconess Memorial team. Every day they deliver exceptional care that helps our patients recover mobility, independence and quality of life. This recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence and to providing the highest standard of care for every patient who entrusts us with their health.”

Deaconess Memorial’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.*

“Healthgrades commends Deaconess Memorial Medical Center for its clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including hip fracture and orthopedic surgery,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Deaconess Memorial’s leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care in Indiana and nationwide.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how they rate and why hospital quality matters.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.