Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Dr. Ryan Phillips. Dr. Phillips is an ear, nose and throat specialist at Deaconess Clinic Ear, Nose & Throat – Jasper (formerly Memorial ENT Associates). He is described as having unwavering dedication to patients and setting the standard for patient care. He also fosters a positive and respectful work environment while being committed to continuous learning and providing the newest technology.

Deaconess Memorial is blessed to have Dr. Phillips as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.deaconessmemorial.com or contact Anna Borden in Deaconess Memorial’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-1488.

Deaconess Memorial Medical Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Deaconess Memorial is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.