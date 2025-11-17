Ruth Ann Schuetter, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

Ruth was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 13, 1932, to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter.

She was a 1950 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at the telephone company for 42 years, where she was a supervisor and then worked at Klink’s Hallmark for over 10 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she was on the bereavement committee, was a member of the St. Ann’s Society, and devoted an hour each week in Adoration. She was also a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling, was a very social person and loved to be on the go; in addition, she loved her Diet Coke and was an avid IU basketball fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Surviving is one sister, Ethel (Art) Knies, Jasper, IN, five nieces and nephews, Karen (Jack) Matsel, Jasper, IN, Glenn (Nita) Knies, Indianapolis, IN, Ann (Luke) Oeding, Jasper, IN, Gregg (Lisa) Knies, Greenwood, IN, Randy (Sarah) Rogers, Bloomington, IN, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Preceding her in death are two siblings, Basilla Rogers and William “Bill” Schuetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Ann Schuetter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences can be made at www.becherkluesner.com.