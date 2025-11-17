photo featuring 2025 Gala Committee – courtesy of Brescher Photography

The Memorial Medical Center Foundation is proud to announce the resounding success of its 2025 biennial Gala, A Starlit Soirée, held at the historic West Baden Springs Hotel. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of sponsors, donors, and attendees, the event raised a net total of $302,130 in support of Behavioral Health Services at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

Funds from the Gala will advance critical mental health initiatives, ensuring accessible, high-quality care for individuals and families across the region. These dollars directly support counseling services, crisis intervention programs, patient assistance, and expanded resources for those navigating mental health challenges.

“This community continues to amaze me with its generosity,” said Deidra Church, Director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation. “When we rally together around an issue as important as mental health, the impact is immediate and far-reaching. The dollars raised at A Starlit Soirée will directly support patients who turn to us in some of their hardest moments, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

The Foundation extends heartfelt appreciation to the 2025 Gala Committee, whose leadership and commitment shaped every detail of the evening. Their creativity, dedication, and countless volunteer hours ensured a memorable and meaningful event. Committee members include: Event Co-Chairs Christian Blome and Marsha Shepherd, Darla Blazey, Chris Blue, Whittney Chambers, Sr. Renee Cunningham, Shelly Lange, Janae Lange-Wendholt, Karen Lilly, Elisabeth Luff, Brittany Massey, Terra Sander, Donna Schepers, Amanda Schroering, Sheila Stafford, Allison Stallings, Margie Vaught, Jody Verkamp, Steve Wigand, and Megan Ziegler.

The Foundation also recognizes the many local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers who contributed through underwriting, donations, and in-kind support.

“This year’s Gala was more than a celebration—it was a statement that our community believes in caring for one another,” said Jodi Routson, Chief Administrative Officer of Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital and System Director of Deaconess Behavioral Health Services. “Every gift, every sponsorship, every bid helps us meet the rising behavioral health needs of our patients and neighbors.”

For more information about Behavioral Health Services or ways to support the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, visit DeaconessMemorial.com/giving.