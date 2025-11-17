Shirley Satkamp, age 83, of Jasper, passed away, Sunday, November 16th, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born February 18, 1942, in Huntingburg to Glenn F. and Alberta (Fischer) Harris. Shirley was a 1960 graduate of Huntingburg High School. She worked for Kimball Electronics in the quality control department for 30 years. She enjoyed reading, shopping and watching Alabama football. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching them play at their various sporting events. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jim, Jack, and Steve Harris; and a sister Glenda Turpin.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Pat) Weidenbenner of Jasper; a son, Michael (Belinda “Duke”) Satkamp of Killen, Alabama; a sister, Carolyn (Russ) Klee of Jasper; sisters-in-law, Dolly Harris of Huntingburg, Cindy Harris of Huntingburg, Rhea Harris of Florida; five grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Satkamp of Killen, Alabama, Shane (Morgan) Satkamp of Athens, Alabama, Andrew (Paige) Weidenbenner of Jasper, Whitney (Brandon) Schaefer of Ferdinand, Josh Weidenbenner of Jasper; and five great-grandchildren, Darby, Grant, Raylyn, Bexley and Remi.

Visitation for Shirley Satkamp will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 20th, 2025. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Linda E. White Hospice House. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com