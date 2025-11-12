This morning, the Indiana State Police (ISP) issued the 20 members of the 87th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy their first patrol vehicles.

During this event, ISP proudly unveiled the new look that their patrol vehicles will be displaying going forward. The 20 Probationary Troopers, all of whom just successfully completed their field training, received the very first of these new look Durangos.

“As these new Troopers begin their service, they carry forward a proud tradition of protecting Hoosiers with integrity and courage. The new patrol vehicles are a fitting way to mark this next chapter—honoring our history while equipping the Indiana State Police for the future,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun

“While the color scheme is a salute to our past, it is also a bridge to the future of the Indiana State Police, a future that each of these young Troopers will help forge,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott. “We are excited to have both our new Troopers and these new look Dodge Durangos begin their service in communities throughout Indiana”.

“For more than 70 years, the bond between Stellantis and the Indiana State Police has been forged in strength, reliability, and a shared commitment to public service,” said Ryan Austin, law enforcement program manager, Stellantis. “We design our Pursuit vehicles with safety, durability, and performance in mind, so that every officer or trooper who steps into one can focus on what matters most: keeping people safe.”