Indiana families can now access tutoring grants through Indiana Learns, a statewide initiative that helps qualifying students strengthen their skills in English/language arts (ELA) and math. Enrollment is open through Friday, December 19, and families can begin scheduling tutoring sessions immediately.



“As a state, we continue to make progress in both reading and math. Indiana Learns is just one example of our commitment to keeping our foot on the gas pedal and improving outcomes for students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana Learns specifically focuses on our most struggling students and provides them the opportunity to receive high-quality tutoring support, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. This investment in our Hoosier families is an investment in the future of our state, and first and foremost, the future of our students. ”



To qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, a student must meet the following criteria:

Student resides in Indiana;

Student completed ILEARN testing and scored below proficiency in either ELA or Mathematics;

Student is enrolled in and is attending a CSI, TSI or ATSI-designated school as a third through eighth grade student; and

Student qualifies for the federal free or reduced lunch program.

Families can check their eligibility and enroll today at IndianaLearns.org. Those who qualify can use their $1,000 grant to access tutoring in ELA and math through approved Learning Partners statewide. Tutoring is available in-person, online, or in a hybrid format, giving families flexible options to meet their students’ needs.

Indiana Learns is administered by The Mind Trust on behalf of the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). Since October 2022, Indiana Learns has enrolled more than 25,000 students, funded over 280,000 hours of tutoring, and maintained an attendance rate of over 80 percent – with data showing that students who engaged more frequently in tutoring had greater academic gains. An external study comparing students who participated in Indiana Learns students to those who did not participate found statistically significant results in ELA and math proficiency.

“Indiana Learns has proven that when students receive consistent, high-quality tutoring, they make real academic progress,” said Brandon Brown, CEO at The Mind Trust. “We’re proud to continue this partnership with IDOE to ensure more families have access to the resources their students need to succeed.”



To enroll or to learn more about Indiana Learns, visit IndianaLearns.org.