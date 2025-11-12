Seufert Construction has been recognized for its work on the expansion of Lincoln Amphitheatre, earning the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Indiana and Kentucky’s Excellence in Construction Award of Merit. During a recognition event this week, Seufert acknowledged the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the project owner for the improvements made at the Lincoln State Park venue in Lincoln City.

The expansion project increased the amphitheatre’s capacity from 1,500 to 2,200 by adding two new 250-seat sections and two patios, which allow for 200 additional tickets per event. Other upgrades included a new restroom building, conversion of the former gift shop and museum into an alcohol sales area, and a remodel of the concessions building. The complex also received new siding and roofs, along with a newly constructed patio and a picnic area with overhead lighting.

DNR Property Manager Joe Compton noted that the project greatly enhanced the amphitheatre and added another attraction for visitors to the park, which features scenic trails, wooded hills, and two lakes. Amphitheatre Director Marc Steczyk highlighted that the upgrades have improved the guest experience and contributed to strong attendance.

Despite the increased capacity, six of the ten music nights in the most recent season sold out, and total revenue rose by more than 24 percent compared to the previous year.

More information about the Lincoln Amphitheatre and upcoming events can be found at LincolnAmphitheatre.com.